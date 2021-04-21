Camden’s large-scale outdoor art offers ‘A New View’ of the city

Artists are setting up and preparing their large-scale outdoor public art projects in Camden to be unveiled on Earth Day, Thursday, April 22.
The creations of “A New View—Camden” were specifically designed to raise awareness about unlawful dumping of bulk waste, which costs taxpayers over $4 million annually.
The exhibition features six one-of-a-kind and family-friendly installations - and two projects by local artists - that were funded by a $1 million Bloomberg Philanthropies Public Art Challenge grant, A map of all six sites can be found at www.anewviewcamden.com/sites.