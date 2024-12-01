Sixers takeaways: Injury bug bites again vs. Pistons; Tobias Harris gets lucky
The injury bug continues to bite the Sixers, who were able to weather the storm after jumping out to a sizeable lead over the Detroit Pistons. Meanwhile, Tobias Harris is lucky this game wasn’t played in Philly. These three things stood out in Saturday’s 111-96 victory over the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.
The injury bug strikes again
The Sixers can’t catch a break when it comes to injuries. Andre Drummond left the game after just a few minutes and didn’t return after suffering a sprained right ankle.
The Sixers were already shorthanded as Joel Embiid (left knee injury management), Kyle Lowry (strained right hip), Reggie Jackson (right knee soreness), and Caleb Martin (upper back soreness) were sidelined before the game started. Meanwhile, Paul George (left knee bone bruise) returned after missing the past three games.
Weathering the storm
The Sixers have a knack for blowing double-digits leads. Unfortunately for them, George's return did nothing to change that against the Pistons.
They led by as many as 18 points in the first quarter before seeing it dwindle down to four points late in the half. The Sixers took a seven-point lead into intermission, but quickly stretched their lead back up to 16 points midway through the quarter. And they would go on to build a 22-point cushion late in the quarter.
Harris dodges a bullet
Harris spent the past 5 ½ seasons with the Sixers. During that time, the forward frustrated fans for what they perceived as not living up his lofty contract.
As a result, they booed Harris every time he touched the ball or made a play against the Sixers on Oct. 30 in Philly. Well, fans would have taken delight in his struggles Saturday night. The 32-year-old scored four points on 1-for-8 shooting in 23 minutes. He did have seven rebounds and two assists.
