Paul George’s return to the starting lineup helps push the Sixers past the Pistons, 111-96

DETROIT — It was the Paul George Return Game.

The 76ers forward was back in action Saturday night against Detroit at Little Caesars Arena. And that was a good thing for his struggling team.

Advertisement

His presence and playmaking ability helped the Sixers post a much-needed 111-96 victory over the Pistons.

» READ MORE: Sixers’ Andre Drummond exits game vs. Pistons after suffering a sprained right ankle

The win snapped a two-game skid and improved the Sixers to 4-14. However, it wasn’t a completely good night.

Andre Drummond suffered a game-ending right ankle sprain just 3 minutes and 33 seconds into the game. The Sixers center sprained his ankle while landing awkwardly after scoring a put-back basket. But besides Drummond’s setback, this was a solid night for a team that has had its share of disappointing moments thus far this season.

The Sixers went with a starting lineup of George, Guerschon Yabusele, Drummond, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Tyrese Maxey to accommodate George’s return. Rookie standout Jared McCain was moved to the bench after starting the past seven games.

George played the role of a point forward early on. The 6-foot-8, 220-pounder provided the assist on the Sixers’ first two baskets of the game. Their offense looked smooth with him out in there before intermission.

George didn’t shoot the ball well, making just 4 of 12 shots. However, he finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists and one steal.

Tyrese Maxey paced the Sixers with 28 points while making 5 of 10 three-pointers to go with six assists.

Reserves K.J. Martin and Ricky Council IV also had solid outings. Martin finished with a season-high 19 points on 7-for-8 shooting along with six rebounds and career-high three blocks.

Council produced his second consecutive solid game with 17 points and five rebounds. McCain finished with seven points on 3-for-7 shooting.

» READ MORE: Did the Sixers make a wise investment in signing Joel Embiid to max-salary extension?

Former Sixer Tobias Harris failed to score a point on 0-for-6 shooting in 20 minutes.

Philly built a commanding 18-point cushion in the first quarter en route to prevailing by 15 points.

The Pistons dropped to 9-13 and lost for the fifth time in their last seven games.