Sixers’ Paul George returns to face Detroit Pistons

DETROIT — Paul George returned to play Saturday night against the Detroit Pistons after missing the last three games with a left knee bone bruised.

The 76ers forward bruise was caused by hyperextending his knee on Nov. 20 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

This matchup is just his ninth game of the season, because of separate bone bruises and hyperextension of the knee.

Meanwhile, the Sixers were without Caleb Martin (upper back soreness), Reggie Jackson (right knee soreness), Joel Embiid (left knee injury management / personal reasons), and Kyle Lowry (strained right hip).

Philly went with a starting lineup of George, Guerschon Yabusele, Andre Drummond, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Tyrese Maxey. Rookie standout Jared McCain was moved to the bench after starting the past seven games.

George is averaging 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.3 steals.