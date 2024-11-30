Sixers’ Andre Drummond exits game vs. Pistons after suffering a sprained right ankle

DETROIT — Andre Drummond went to the locker room early in the first quarter and didn’t return after suffering a sprained right ankle. The 76ers center appeared to bend his ankle inward after scoring a putback basket with 8 minutes, 28 seconds left in the quarter.

Drummond suffered the injury while landing and fell to the court. He remained on the floor, noticeably in pain. The 6–foot-11, 280-pound center even had his jersey partially covering his face for a moment. After being checked out, teammates helped Drummond up. But he could not put pressure on his ankle and had to be helped by Justin Edwards and Ricky Council IV to the locker room.

This injury comes at an inopportune time for the Sixers.

Joel Embiid, the team’s starting center, has only played in four games due to left knee injury management and a three-game suspension. Meanwhile, the Sixers were also down forward Caleb Martin (upper back soreness) and guards Kyle Lowry (sprained right hip) and Reggie Jackson (right knee soreness).

Drummond left the game after scoring four points on 2-for-3 shooting along with three rebounds in a little over 3 ½ minutes.. The 31-year-old entered the game averaging 8.3 points and 8.5 rebounds in 16 games with 10 starts.