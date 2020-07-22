The radiation treatments for oral cancer are practically medieval. A patient’s face is covered with a mask that is screwed into a table. “Bang,” Gus says, “you can’t move, and you burn.” The radiation invades the skull and sears the cancer cells. Gus had 37 of these treatments — plus seven chemotherapy sessions, always on Tuesdays. “I used to check myself at 2 in the morning to see if my urine glowed in the dark,” he says, laughing, but the humor he spits at the disease doesn’t change the truth: The cure scared him as much or more. It was, he says, “the most terrifying experience of my life.”