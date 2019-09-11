How we reported the Joe Savoldi story

This story is drawn from interviews, newspaper and magazine articles, books, declassified government documents, and original archival material.

Vincent Cannato, Kasey Clay, Lindsey Donaldson, Fran Frellick, John Heisler, Jim Savoldi.

Michael Burke,, 1984;, 1999; John Whiteclay Chambers,, 2008; Max Corvo,, 1990; Nicholas Dawidoff,, 1994; Corey Ford and Alastair MacBain,, 1945; Max Hastings,, 2015; Steven Johnson and Greg Oliver,, 2012; Stanley Lovell,, 1985; Patrick K. O’Donnell,, 2004; Otto J. Scott,, 1974; Murray Sperber,, 1993; Joe Welsh,, 2006.

The Associated Press, The Atlanta Constitution, The Benton Harbor News-Palladium, The Bergen Record, The Berrien County Record, The Boston Globe, The Charleston (W.Va.) Daily Mail, The Chicago Tribune, The Daily Pennsylvanian, The Evening News, The Minneapolis Star, The New York Times, The Owensboro Messenger, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, The Pittsburgh Press, The Quad-City Times, The Rock Island Argus, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The San Francisco Chronicle, The Saturday Evening Post, Smithsonian Magazine, The South Bend Tribune, Sports Illustrated, Studies in Intelligence, The Tablet, United Press International, The Washington Post.

Michael Burke, OSS notes on McGregor Project during Italian Invasion of Italy at Salerno, Sept. 10-13, 1943; Michael Burke, OSS memorandum to Lt. John Shaheen, Feb. 14, 1944; Carlo Calosi, OSS notes on his escape from Nazi-occupied Rome; Lt. Henry Ringling North, OSS memorandum to Lt. John Shaheen regarding procurement of Professor Carlo Calosi; Joe Savoldi, OSS personnel file; Lt. John Shaheen, report to OSS director William Donovan on the McGregor Project, Nov. 1, 1943; Major General Leroy Suddath, Commanding General, 1st Special Operations Command, transcript of remarks at the Veterans of OSS Award of Excellence Luncheon, May 29, 1986; The University of Notre Dame, papers related to the internal investigation of Joe Savoldi’s marriage to and divorce from Audrey Koehler.

Ancestry.com; The Central Intelligence Agency; Findagrave.com; The National Archives at College Park, Md.; The National Park Service; material provided by Jim Savoldi; The University of Notre Dame; The University of Pennsylvania.