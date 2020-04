In lieu of the NCAA Tournament, we created a March Madness-style bracket of Philly's greatest athletes of all-time. Our interactive bracket lets you pick the best players from Philly's pro sports teams, from the first round all the way to the Final Four and championship game. Inquirer beat reporters Les Bowen (Eagles), Keith Pompey (Sixers), Scott Lauber (Phillies) and Sam Carchidi (Flyers) provided the player rankings. Who will be the last man standing?