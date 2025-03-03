2025 THE INQUIRER SUBSCRIBER SURVEY GIFT CARD SWEEPSTAKES OFFICIAL RULES

1. Eligibility. Sweepstakes is offered only in the United States to legal residents of Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey who are 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry and who have subscribed with The Inquirer. Employees, officers, directors, agents and representatives of The Philadelphia Inquirer, LLC (“The Inquirer”), their immediate family/household members are not eligible to participate or win a prize. By entering, you agree to these Official Rules (“Official Rules”) and the decisions of The Inquirer, which are final and binding in all respects.

2. Sweepstakes Period. Sweepstakes period begins at 5:00:00 a.m. on March 7, 2025 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. on March 24, 2025 ET (the “Sweepstakes Period”). All entries must be received by The Inquirer by the end of the Sweepstakes Period.

Advertisement

3. Entry. For individuals who are Inquirer Subscribers: You may enter by completing the Subscriber Satisfaction Survey, which can be found here: Inquirer.com/survey or through the link provided in the sent email or postcard. You may need to enter your name, address (no P.O. Boxes accepted), and/or e-mail address, and will need to confirm that you are 18 years of age or older and agree to the Official Rules and The Inquirer’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. Upon completing the entry method and submitting your entry, subject to the conditions set forth in these Official Rules, you will automatically be entered into the Sweepstakes. Proof of entry submission does not equate to proof of receipt. Entrants agree to be bound by the Official Rules. ONE ENTRY PER PERSON DURING SWEEPSTAKES PERIOD (REGARDLESS OF WHETHER MORE THAN ONE PERSON USES THE SAME E-MAIL ADDRESS).

4. Winners. All winners will be selected by random drawing with one winner selected for each Sweepstakes prize. The drawing will be conducted by The Inquirer following the conclusion of the Sweepstakes Period and held on or about March 19, 2025. There will be Four (4) prize winners. All winners will be selected randomly by The Inquirer from all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. One prize per entrant.

Winners of the drawing will be notified by e-mail (a “Prize Notification”) within approximately two (2) business days of the drawing. To claim a prize, the winner must: (A) respond to the Prize Notification within three (7) days of the date of the Prize Notification by replying to the email address provided in the Prize Notification; (B) provide The Inquirer with valid identification no later than seven (7) days following the Prize Notification; and (C) sign and return to The Inquirer its Affidavit of Eligibility, Liability Release and any tax forms deemed required by The Inquirer no later than seven (7) days following the Prize Notification.

If a winner fails to fulfill the above requirements, the applicable prize will be deemed forfeited and an alternate winner may be randomly selected from the eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Four (4) alternate winners will be selected in case of forfeiture. Final designation as the winner depends on verification of eligibility as determined by The Inquirer. Winner may not substitute or redeem prize for cash.

5. Prize/Odds. In accordance with these Official Rules, each winner will be awarded one (1) Visa Gift Card with a value of $250. Odds of winning will be determined by the total number of eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. No assignment, transfer or substitution of prize is permitted except by The Inquirer in the event of prize unavailability.

6. General Conditions. Winners may be required to execute and return an Affidavit of Eligibility, a Liability Release, applicable tax forms, and where lawful, a Publicity Release within five (5) days of notification of the prize. Failure to return documents timely, or if prize notification or prize is returned as non-deliverable, winner may be disqualified with an alternate winner selected. Where permitted by law, winner agrees to grant to The Inquirer the right to print, publish, broadcast and use, worldwide in any media the winner’s name, portrait, picture, voice, likeness and biographical information as news or information and for advertising and promotional purposes without additional consideration; and further without such additional compensation, appear for, or provide biographical information for use in, any presentation or other activity which may include filming/audio/video/electronic or other recordings and/or interviews, as may be determined from time to time by The Inquirer. Each winner and entrant agrees to release and hold harmless The Inquirer and their respective affiliates and their respective directors, officers, employees, representatives and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, loss or damage of any kind to person, including death, and property, arising in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, use or misuse of a prize, participation in any Sweepstakes related activity, or participation in this Sweepstakes. This Sweepstakes is organized, administered, and Sponsored by The Inquirer.

VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. FEDERAL, STATE AND LOCAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

7. Limitations of Liability. The Inquirer is not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by Web site users, or tampering or hacking, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes and assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation, or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction. or unauthorized access to the Web site. The Inquirer is not responsible for injury or damage to participants’ or to any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes or downloading materials from or use of the Web site. If, for any reason, the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned by reason of infection by computer virus, worms, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which, in the sole opinion The Inquirer, could corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Sweepstakes, The Inquirer reserve the right at their sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Internet portion of this Sweepstakes for any drawing(s) and select the winner from Internet entries received for that drawing prior to the action taken. IN NO EVENT WILL THE INQUIRER OR THEIR RESPECTIVE OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, REPRESENTATIVES, AFFILIATES AND AGENTS, BE RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES OR LOSSES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF YOUR ACCESS TO AND USE OF INTERNET SITE INQUIRER.COM, OR THE DOWNLOADING FROM AND/OR PRINTING MATERIAL DOWNLOADED FROM SAID SITE.

8. Disputes. As a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes, entrant agrees that any and all disputes that cannot be resolved between the parties, and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action or mass arbitration, exclusively, before a court located in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania having competent jurisdiction, which Court shall apply the laws of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania without regard for doctrines of conflict of law.

9. Privacy Policy. By entering the Sweepstakes, you consent to receive promotional emails, newsletters, and other emails from The Inquirer and to The Inquirer’s privacy policy, which is available here:

https://www.inquirer.com/privacy-policy/ . You acknowledge that if you elect to log in to Inquirer.com through Google or Apple, that in doing so, you also agree to the privacy policy of Google or Apple, as applicable.

10. Winners’ List. For names of the winners send a self-addressed stamped envelope by March 30, 2025 to: 2025 The Inquirer Satisfaction Survey Sweepstakes – Winners’ Names, 100 S. Independence Mall West, Philadelphia, PA 19106.