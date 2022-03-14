No purchase necessary. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Bracket Jawn Sweepstakes runs from March 13, 2022 through April 5, 2022. To enter, go to https://inquirer.com/bracket-jawn beginning on March 13, 2022, and set up a free Inquirer.com account or log in to your Inquirer account, fill out and submit your bracket(s) by the date specified in these Sweepstakes Rules. The Philadelphia Inquirer Bracket Jawn Sweepstakes is open to residents of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware aged 18 years or older.

Inquirer Bracket Jawn Challenges . The sweepstakes consists of two bracket challenges: a men’s bracket challenge and a women’s bracket challenge. Entrants can submit one entry with the men’s bracket and/or one entry with the women’s bracket. Entries for the men’s bracket challenge must be received by The Inquirer before 11:59 a.m. EDT on March 17, 2022, prior to the start of the men’s “First Round”. Entries for the women’s bracket challenge must be received by The Inquirer before 11:59 a.m. EDT on March 18, 2022, prior to the start of the women’s “First Round”.

How to Enter . To enter, go to https://inquirer.com/bracket-jawn beginning on March 13, 2022, and set up a free Inquirer.com account or log in to your Inquirer account, fill out and submit your bracket(s) by the date specified in these Sweepstakes Rules. No alternate means of entry will be accepted. More than one entry per bracket is prohibited. The Philadelphia Inquirer is not responsible for lost, late, misdirected or non-delivered entries or for the unavailability of internet service, https://inquirer.com/bracket-jawn, or any other technical issues. Upon receipt, entries become the property of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Prizes . There are two contest prizes: one for the entrant with the highest score on the men’s bracket challenge and one for the entrant with the highest score on the women’s bracket challenge. The winner of the men’s bracket challenge will be eligible to win a $1,000 electronic Visa gift card; the winner of the women’s bracket challenge will be eligible to win a $1,000 electronic Visa gift card. No substitutions.

Inquirer Bracket Jawn Scoring & Announcement of Winners . The brackets will be scored as follows: after each round of the tournament, contest entrants will be awarded points for every correct, successful selection in their bracket. The points will be awarded as follows: First round: 10 points/pick; Second round: 20 points/pick; Third round: 40 points/pick; Fourth round: 80 points/pick; Fifth round: 160 points/pick; Championship round: 320 points/pick. In case of any tie(s) after the championship round, the tiebreaker will be determined by contest entrants’ prediction of the final score of the championship game, which will be calculated by calculating the sum of the scores of each team in the championship game . The tied entrant whose prediction of the final score is closest to that sum will be the winner of the applicable bracket. If any tiebreaker results in another tie of entrants in the applicable bracket, the winner of the bracket will be determined by a random drawing of the tied entries.The Philadelphia Inquirer will notify each winner by email or phone on April 5, 2022. The Inquirer will announce the Winners via https://inquirer.com/bracket-jawn on or before April 30, 2022.