Inquirer Mascot Bracket rules

The Inquirer’s Mascot Bracket is a reader and community project and is open to all registered Inquirer users who reside in the United States of America, except where prohibited by law.



No purchase necessary. If you are not a registered Inquirer user, simply become one by registering during the bracket submission process. It is free to participate.



To participate, fill out a Mascot Bracket on Inquirer.com to reflect your favorite mascots, register with inquirer.com (unless you are already registered with The Inquirer) and submit your Mascot Bracket on Inquirer.com. One Mascot Bracket submission per user.



You can submit your Mascot Bracket on Inquirer.com beginning on March 5, 2024 at 8:00 a.m., Philadelphia time through March 29, 2024 at 4p.m.



The winning Mascot will be determined by The Inquirer based on its tally of Mascot Brackets and will be announced on April 9, 2024 at 8:00 a.m., Philadelphia time and by a follow-up email to everyone who submitted a Mascot Bracket.



By submitting a Mascot Bracket, you support your favorite Philly Mascots, which is a reward in itself. No prizes will be awarded for submissions, but The Inquirer will donate $1,000 to the winning Mascot’s school on or before May 1, 2024.



To participate in the Mascot Bracket, click here. By submitting a Mascot Bracket, you agree to these Mascot Bracket Rules.



If you do not already have an account with The Inquirer, by participating and creating an account with The Inquirer, you agree to these Mascot Bracket Rules, The Inquirer’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes your consent to receive emails and newsletters communication from The Philadelphia Inquirer.



Employees of The Philadelphia Inquirer and their immediate family members are not eligible to enter. Only those over 18 may submit a Mascot Bracket.



The Philadelphia Inquirer’s determination of the winner is final and binding.



The Mascot Bracket project is governed by the laws of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and void where prohibited by law.

