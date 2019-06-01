There was a time in the not-too-distant past when our sales team mainly sold “squares and rectangles.” That’s newspaper parlance for display ads that ran in the printed pages of The Philadelphia Inquirer and reached hundreds of thousands of readers every day.
These ads introduced the latest products, services, sales, and promotions of local and national businesses in our community — and they worked. Newspapers were, and still are, an effective medium to connect brands and consumers.
As technology has advanced, it has created more ways than ever for businesses to target their customers — and more ways for us to help you deliver your message. Much like The Inquirer has evolved its look and digital reach over the years, our sales team at Inquirer Solutions Group is continually working to stay on top of and ahead of technological changes.
We have transformed and expanded our capabilities to offer world-class digital marketing services. Search, social media, targeted e-mail, branded content, programmatic, CTV, audio, video — we can help with all of it. We even have a robust experiential division that produces award galas to celebrate extraordinary Philadelphians and live-journalism events that can be underwritten through partner sponsorships.
We’re proud of our ability to fully plan and execute 360-degree integrated marketing campaigns that reach targeted consumers at every step along their path to purchase. And we still sell those “squares and rectangles” in the newspaper!
At the heart of our re-imagination is our mission. Just as The Inquirer is committed to serving the community through public-service journalism, those of us at Inquirer Solutions Group are dedicated to the success of our customers. Our publisher and CEO, Terry Egger, says it best: “We do not celebrate when we make a sale. We celebrate when our client makes a sale based on advertising we created for them.”
Bob Geiger is Senior Vice President of Sales at The Philadelphia Inquirer.