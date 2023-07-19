Philly Story Fest is coming to Bok on Oct. 5

Back Pocket Media will present Philly Story Fest from 7 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Bok.

The event includes storytelling from journalists from The Inquirer, Al Día, Billy Penn, Philly Mag, The Philadelphia Citizen, Root Quarterly, Spotlight PA, WHYY, and WURD. Community members also will share stories, art, and music from their lives.

Philly Story Fest is sponsored by the Knight Foundation and is funded in part by the Lenfest Institute and the Wyncote Foundation. Back Pocket presents live-journalism events and multimedia shows across the country.

Early tickets are available for $17 through Aug. 31, with general admission $25 and VIP $35.