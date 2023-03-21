FAQ about changes to newspaper delivery service for some subscribers

If you’ve recently been notified about changes to your newspaper delivery, and you have questions about it, you may be able to find answers in the following Q&A.

Q. Why can I no longer get my paper through carrier delivery?

A. Unfortunately, carrier delivery is no longer available for your neighborhood. Switching to the U.S. Postal Service for mail delivery ensures reliable, consistent delivery of your paper.

Q. When will my paper be delivered?

A. Monday through Friday editions will be delivered the same day through the USPS. Sunday early editions will be delivered with Saturday’s mail.

Q. What if I switch to mail delivery and do not like it? What are my options?

A. You have full access to the e-Edition, digital content, and the smartphone app included with your subscription. If you would like to change your subscription to digital-only, we can help you with that.

Q. What do I do if my paper isn’t delivered?

A. You may report delivery issues online via Inquirer.com/myaccount or call Customer Service at 215-222-2765.

Q. Why would I want Sunday’s paper on Saturday?

A. The early Sunday edition gives you almost all of the news and features of the regular Sunday edition with the advantage of getting everything in advance, including inserts, puzzles, comics, and special sections.

Q. Is there different content in the early Sunday edition and the Sunday edition that’s available Sunday on newsstands?

A. The early Sunday edition includes puzzles, comics, sports, news, feature stories, investigative projects, and more. Late-breaking news or sports scores that aren’t printed in the early Sunday edition are readily accessible online through Inquirer.com, The Inquirer App, and the e-Edition.

Q. Mail sometimes comes much later than my paper was delivered by carrier. What can I do?

A. Unfortunately, we can’t dictate what time the USPS delivers other than knowing it will be same-day delivery. You also have unlimited access to Inquirer.com, including the e-Edition, which is available by 6 a.m. every morning. We’ll even send you an email to let you know when it’s ready!

Q. Can I transfer my delivery to a different address?

A. Yes, you can. Be aware, many locations are now restricted to the same USPS delivery requirements. To change your existing subscription visit: inquirer.com/myaccount.

Q. How can Customer Service help me now that USPS is delivering my paper?

A. We are here to help you answer any questions you may have about your subscription as well as share information on the digital resources available with your print subscription. We can also communicate with the USPS regarding service issues. You can reach Customer Service at 215-222-2765.

Q. How do I get the digital version if I don’t have an email address?

A. You can visit the e-Edition at any time at Inquirer.com. Be aware that some content may be restricted to those who are logged in with their email address. You will need an email address for the app.

Q. Why can’t I get delivery of the Daily News?

A. The Daily News is no longer available to be delivered or mailed to certain addresses in our readership area. We are planning to provide subscribers with The Philadelphia Inquirer, by mail, in these areas instead of the Daily News.