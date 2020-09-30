TIM TAI / Staff Photographer

A crane holds the top of a 28-foot-tall version of Hank Willis Thomas' sculpture "All Power to All People" as it is installed along 52nd Street at Arch Street in West Philadelphia on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. The sculpture, part of a series of public art installations presented by Kindred Arts, will be along 52nd Street for about two weeks before being moved to another location in the city, executive director Marsha Reid said. The original, smaller version of the sculpture was previously installed outside the Municipal Services Building.