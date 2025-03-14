Amanda Seyfried, star of ‘Long Bright River,’ is glad she didn’t have to put on the Philly accent

Emmy-winning actress Amanda Seyfried sat in the backseat of a patrol car for a ride along with two Philadelphia police officers through Kensington.

Within minutes of the car pulling out of the precinct, there was a slight jolt. A driver had hit the patrol car, and Seyfried watched as the officers handled the situation with “humility” and “discretion.”

“I was asking a lot of questions, and they had a lot of answers about how to treat people,” she said. “The way they communicated, reacted to situations, and the patience they had as humanized police officers. We need to see the good ones, too.”

The actress, who rose to movie stardom after her breakout role as Karen Smith in the original Mean Girls, said the eye-opening tour through the 26th Police District prepared her for a “dream role” of a police officer in Peacock’s new Kensington-set drama, Long Bright River.

Seyfried plays Michaela “Mickey” Fitzpatrick, a patrol officer who discovers a string of murders in Kensington’s drug market. As Mickey attempts to locate the killer, and find her missing sister Kacey (Ashleigh Cummings), she confronts dark memories from her childhood spent in the neighborhood.

The series, adapted from Philly author Liz Moore’s award-winning book of the same name, is close to home for Seyfried. The Allentown native grew up 60 miles north of Philly and was sold on Moore’s grounded portrayal of Kensington’s opioid crisis.

“It feels so local and important,” Seyfried said. “It’s a beautiful book that’s grounded in reality, and it’s an important story to tell. The perspective from a beat police officer in Kensington is interesting, and [playing] a female police officer has been a dream of mine. All the elements were there.”

Seyfried said Mickey is one of the more complex and challenging characters she’s had to play. She’s an “unlikable” character, whose past trauma and severed relationships have hardened her personality almost entirely.

“It’s hard to play her because I can’t fall back on a lot of the same tricks that I have when I’m playing a real person,” Seyfried said. “I’m not playing a character that we know. I’m playing a version of myself, and I struggled with keeping the metaphorical hat on. It was tricky.”

Seyfried leaned into their few commonalities. Like Mickey, Seyfried is a mother of two and an admitted control freak. Embracing the character’s dark past was admittedly hard.

“She has a completely different past than I do, and I had to fight to remember what I was, to keep hold of her story. It was a lot of emotional stuff,” she said. “It was a totally new uniform for me, metaphorically and as a literal police uniform.”

Moore’s presence on the set, Seyfried said, made it easier. The book is drawn from the novelist’s own experience of volunteering in Kensington, as well as her family’s history with addiction.

Moore’s involvement helped bring Philly to their filming location in New York City. As executive producer and co-creator of the series, Moore recruited local community members like Franciscan priest Father Michael Duffy and Philly rapper OT The Real for roles in the show. She also tapped organizations like Savage Sisters Recovery and the House of Grace Catholic Worker, which added to the show’s authenticity.

“We brought Philly to us,” Seyfried said. “I’m really proud of the people who never acted before that are in the show. I’m proud of the strength that Liz had to keep everything in line with Philly, and to bring us all together to put a spotlight on this neighborhood.”

When things veered off-center, Moore stepped in as the Philly aficionado. “Whoever was directing the episode at the time, she would always bring us back to Philly because Philly is a character in and of itself.”

To makes things a little easier, Seyfried wasn’t tasked with mastering the Philly accent. But Cummings, Seyfried’s Saudi Arabia-born and Australia-raised costar, didn’t have a choice.

“I don’t know what the [accent’s] elements are,” Seyfried joked. “It’s like things are [pronounced] a little wider … I definitely think that Mickey not having an accent is really funny, and it goes to show just how much of an outsider she’s felt her whole life.”

But Seyfried is barely an outsider. Filming the series and connecting with the Philly people on set brought back memories of her days in the city, from sleepovers at the Franklin Institute, visits to friends at Temple University, and nights dancing on tables at Center City’s Finn McCools.

She’s hopeful the limited series draws awareness to the issues in Kensington, while also highlighting the city’s beauty.

“I’m in awe of the city, and how it moves and operates. I understand the good and the bad, and in some way I feel like I’m coming home a bit. I can’t help but feel a kinship to the city,” she said.

“Long Bright River” streams on Peacock.