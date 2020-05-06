The mechanics of it are fairly different. But the essence of it is the same — you just want to get it in front of readers. I still think that word of mouth is the most powerful form of publicity for a book. The biggest trouble right now is that unless you get a ton of coverage, the way that most people encounter a book is walking into a bookstore and seeing it on a table. And, you know, booksellers will hand-sell books they’re passionate about. I think the struggle right now is figuring out how to replicate that online.