Citing ‘political changes,’ pianist Andras Schiff cancels U.S. concert dates, including with the Philadelphia Orchestra

András Schiff is canceling his U.S. concerts for the next season, including dates in May, 2026 with the Philadelphia Orchestra. The Hungary-born British pianist and conductor said in a statement Wednesday that “due to the recent and unprecedented political changes in the United States, I feel morally obligated to withdraw from all engagements in the U.S. for the 2025-26 season.

“Some people might say, ‘just shut up and play.’ I cannot, in good conscience, do that,” he wrote. “We do not live in an ivory tower where the arts are untouched by society. Arts and politics, arts and society are inseparable. Therefore, as artists, we must react to the horrors and injustices of this world. Have we learned nothing from the course of history — as recently as Europe in the 1930s? Perhaps not.”

Schiff had been slated to appear with the Philadelphia Orchestra as both conductor and soloist in works by Bach and Mozart and in pure-orchestral pieces by Bartók and Kodály May 7, 8, and 9 in Marian Anderson Hall.

The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts released a statement saying the group “respects artists’ decisions to honor their own convictions. We believe that the arts can be a powerful force to bring people and communities together, furthering understanding and unity through a shared experience, and creating joy and inspiration for all.”

A replacement to take over Schiff’s Philadelphia concerts next season is being sought, a POEA spokesperson said.

Schiff’s decision follows a similar one by German violinist Christian Tetzlaff and the Tetzlaff Quartet, who in February announced the cancellation of concerts in the U.S. “There seems to be a quietness or denial about what’s going on,” Tetzlaff told the New York Times. “I feel utter anger. I cannot go on with this feeling inside. I cannot just go and play a tour of beautiful concerts.”

Schiff has had a solid presence in Philadelphia, performing with both the Philadelphia Orchestra and Philadelphia Chamber Music Society. He appeared with PCMS 11 times between 1993 and 2018, in both solo and chamber music repertoire.

“The American people have spoken — and we have heard them,” Schiff’s statement read. “Yes, indeed, there is a ‘new sheriff in town.’ Which has made it a very different ‘town’ — one that some of us no longer wish to visit. It is no longer obligatory. Thank you for your friendship and continued support. Let’s not give up hope for better times.”