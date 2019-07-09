Her latest is about a prince — but not the glass-slipper kind. It is based on one of her favorite books, The Little Prince, about the young intergalactic traveler, the downed pilot he meets on Earth, his beloved rose on the asteroid that’s his home, and the confounding world of grown-ups. BalletX will premiere it Wednesday night at the Wilma Theater, and it’s already booked for two major U.S. dance venues after that.