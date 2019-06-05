Caleb Teicher & Company (Aug. 2, Lincoln Center’s Damrosch Park, New York). With the Fosse/Verdon mini-series on TV, there’s added interest in tap dance now. Teicher, a tapper and founding member of Dorrance Dance, performed at the Annenberg Center in December. But if you missed it, he and his company will be at New York’s Lincoln Center Out of Doors Festival - and it’s free. The program also includes a screening of Bob Fosse’s 1972 TV concert Liza With a “Z,” and students from the LaGuardia High School of Performing Arts (aka the school from Fame) performing “Sing, Sing, Sing” from Fosse’s 1978 musical Dancin’. (lincolncenter.org/out-of-doors)