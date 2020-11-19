Fairchild’s The Cycle is dreamy before anyone dances a step. The dresses are by Marchesa, the music is “On Max Richter’s the Nature of Daylight,” with a nature sound design by Eric Brown, and it’s set in Longwood’s meadow and the beautiful flooded sunken floor of its conservatory. The dancers wake in the grasses, water, and trees, meet the sun — and five minutes later it’s time to return to sleep. It’s the most polished of the three and one I’d like to watch several times.