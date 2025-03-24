‘We’re back.’ The Barbary returns to its Fishtown home.

The Barbary is back, baby.

Fishtown’s two-story dance bar, known for its sweat-inducing dance parties and matinee punk shows, announced its return in an Instagram post on Monday.

“We’re back,” the post read.

After a soft opening late last week, which drew long-time partygoers back to the the strobe-lit floors, the nightlife escape will officially reopen starting Thursday.

The Frankford Avenue bar and lounge, home to dance parties like Tigerbeats, Space James, and The Bounce, returns after a series of ownership changes and momentary closures.

In 2007, DJ John Redden purchased the red-brick venue with a group of silent partners for $735,000, plus $75,000 for the liquor license.

After nine years of managing the 4,872-square-foot space, which includes full bars and dance spaces on the first and second floors, and offices and a private bathroom on the third, Redden put the place up for sale for $2.2 million in 2016.

With the addition of The Fillmore, and a series of other entertainment spaces opening in Fishtown, Redden said the Barbary’s draw began to dwindle. “This is not the wild west out here anymore,” Redden said to The Inquirer in 2016. “A place like the Barbary always thrived by being off the beaten path.”

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Barbary was forced to make another shift. With safety guidelines crippling traditional nightlife spaces, the venue pivoted from in-house events to sidewalk parties in early 2020 before reopening its doors in August 2021.

Seven months later, the Barbary took a “brief pause” in February 2022, citing the development of a “bigger, better, and crazier” venue, according to a since-deleted Instagram post.

“More productions! Bigger DJs! Better flow! Fresh amenities!! And other surprises ;) All this while staying true to our goals of providing a no bulls–t atmosphere, embracing individuality and recognizing we’re all equals on the dance floor,” the caption read.

After three years in the dark, the Barbary welcomed patrons back for an unannounced soft launch over the weekend, according to an Instagram post by Wooder Ice.

In response to the video, many long-time patrons celebrated the long-awaited return of the favored nightlife attraction.

“A mercury retrograde MIRACLE!!!! beacon of light in these dark times!,” one user wrote.

With Barbary’s return to the lower end of Frankford Avenue, the music venue will join other recently opened restaurants and nightlife hangs in the area, a list that includes the cocktail and music lounge Margolis and the New York-based chain Mamajuana Cafe.