Here are 10 comedy shows coming to Philly this fall that you can’t miss

Philly without comedy is like a cheesesteak without Cooper Sharp. It just doesn’t have the same flavor. (Sorry, provolone and Wiz lovers, but it’s true.)

Just look at hometown heroes like Kevin Hart, Tina Fey, Todd Glass, and the late Bob Saget. The city’s comedic brilliance manifests itself in a singular raw and uncut style, and the city audience’s love for gritty humor has made it a regular stop for industry talent.

Comics from around the country routinely hit nearby comedy stages, both big and small, and this fall’s lineup of appearances is no exception.

Fans can expect laughs courtesy of John Oliver, Hasan Minhaj, Whitney Cummings, and other funny people.

Here’s a list of the best stand-up comedy acts coming to Philadelphia this fall.

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes

Oct. 9, Rivers Casino Philadelphia

Former NFL cheerleader turned comedic dynamo is performing at Rivers Casino Philadelphia on Oct. 9. Johnson-Reyes is taking the stage as part of her international standup tour, “The Family Reunion.” Fans can bet their chips on a night filled with stories of motherhood and uncontrollable laughs. riverscasino.com

Danae Hays

Oct. 11, Parx Casino

Since former Alabama softball player Danae Hays has been at the bat in the comedy game, she’s been knocking it out of the park. Her blend of parody country songs and Southern comfort style of comedy has led to over 3 million TikTok followers and a national fan base. Her “redneck” character sketches and hilarious country tunes will be center stage at the Xcite Center at Parx Casino. parxcasino.com

Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng

Oct. 15-16, Miller Theater

Comedians Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng are headed to Philly for the “Hasan Hates Ronny” tour to prove that mending a wounded nation requires, well, “hatred.” The duo will take the stage at Miller Theater and present the show in the form of a debate, discussing the nation’s most urgent political and social issues in a “race to the bottom.” ensembleartsphilly.com

Josh Wolf

Oct. 24-25, Punch Line Philly

For his “The Campfire” tour, comedian Josh Wolf will be bringing the heat for a weekend-long stop at Punch Line Philly. The witty, guitar-strumming comic and best-selling author will light up the stage from Oct. 24-25. ticketmaster.com

Vic DiBitetto

Oct. 25, Helium Comedy Club

The viral sensation and self-proclaimed “Working Class Zero” returns to Helium Comedy Club for a night of unfiltered jokes and hilarious tales. DiBitetto, known for his famous “Bread and Milk” YouTube video, will hit the comedy stage on Oct. 25 for an afternoon show. philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com

Louis C.K.

Nov. 5-7, Academy of Music

Even with nearly a dozen specials, multiple Emmy Awards, and sexual misconduct allegations, Louis C.K. finds his way back into another stand-up tour. “Ridiculous” brings him center stage at the Academy of Music for three nights of comedy between Nov. 5-7. ensembleartsphilly.org

Druski

Nov. 14, Xfinity Mobile Arena

Arguably the most well-known comedian on social media is bringing his instant virality and physical comedy style to Xfinity Mobile Arena for the “Could Fest Tour.” Joining the larger-than-life comic is fellow social media star Caleb Pressley, artists BigXthaPlug, Young M.A., Soulja Boy, Navv Greene, and other special guests. A night that melds hip-hop and shocking laughs. ticketmaster.com

Whitney Cummings

Nov. 22, Miller Theater

Inspired by her journey into motherhood, Whitney Cummings returns to the comedy stage for her all-new “Big Baby Tour.” The comic, show creator, and podcast host will grace Miller Theater on Nov. 22. VIP ticket holders can participate in a postshow meet and greet with the comic. ensembleartsphilly.org

Matt Rife

Nov. 29, Xfinity Mobile Arena

The comedian, TikTok star, and actor isn’t just a pretty face. Matt Rife has the comedy chops and crowd work to back up his international acclaim. And if you’re bold enough to test him from the audience, Rife is prepared to strike back with quick-twitch jabs and improvised roasts. The comedian is bringing his “Stay Golden” tour to Xfinity Mobile Arena. ticketmaster.com

John Oliver

Dec. 31, the Met

Closing out the year will be Last Week Tonight host and satirical wizard John Oliver. He will step away from the talk show desk to grace the Met Philadelphia stage on New Year’s Eve, as part of his four-city tour, “John Oliver Live.” ticketmaster.com