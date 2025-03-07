Bon Jovi releases limited edition ‘Slippery When Wet’ LPs with actual ‘watery liquid’

Here’s something that’s making Bon Jovi fans go wild in the streets.

The iconic band, fronted by New Jersey rockstar Bon Jovi, released a series of deluxe versions of its 1986 best-selling album Slippery When Wet, on Feb. 28. This includes digital, vinyl, CD, and cassette reissues of the album which includes rock classics like “Livin’ on a Prayer,” You Give Love a Bad Name,” and “Wanted Dead or Alive.”

Among these special reissues is a liquid-filled vinyl that’s soaked in nostalgia. As an ode to the LP’s title, the transparent disc has actual liquid held between both sides of the disc.

Naturally enough, the internet is abuzz with amazement.

On a Reddit channel dedicated to vinyl records, a top commenter posted a picture of the limited edition LP. “It is pretty neat, although I’m not a huge Bon Jovi fan, but it’s still cool to have as it fits the album name so well,” they said.

The Reddit user managed to snag the 265th issue of the limited release, which was limited to 1,300 copies according to UDiscover Music. Listed on the official Bon Jovi website, the light blue liquid is described as “actual watery liquid.” The limited edition LP is priced at $99.98 a piece and is limited to four purchases per buyer, but is currently sold out.

“I’ll most likely never open this and keep it as a collectors item. They’re already going for three times what I paid for it on Discogs,” the Reddit user added.

But obviously, not everyone is thrilled. “Huge fan of gimmicky collector bait!,” one user wrote.

“Great album tho, pretty dumb to gimmick it all up. In 25yrs it’s garbage. Actually it’s garbage now,” another one protested.

Not all rock-obsessed audiophiles favor the liquid-soaked vinyl. But it’s clear that at least 1300 fans of the band weren’t going to let the opportunity slip from their fingers. For the ones who grabbed the rare disc, it appears they will “Let It Rock” until the nostalgia runs dry.