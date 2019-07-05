Yet much of Possessed is elevating. Among his beloved literature, Bloom feels redeemed and enlivened. Whether the focus falls on Milton or on A.R. Ammons (whom he rightly celebrates), you feel the pulse of life, what poetry can bring to us if we let it. He’s wonderful on Whitman (the section titled “The Imperfect Is Our Paradise” is a high point), although, as he usually does with mystically minded poets, Bloom pulls against what’s in the text. But then, he has always done this and always will. What’s spectacular is his sensitivity, always, his readiness to be delighted. On those two counts alone, he is a model for any critic.