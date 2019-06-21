As Prior-Palmer races through the billowing lands of Genghis Khan and soon finds herself ahead of the pack, her main rival also becomes symbolic, even archetypal. For much of the race, fellow rider Devan is a figment of our heroine’s imagination, at most a dot on the horizon or a presence just whipped through an urtuu, or horse-swapping station. (The animals are subbed out regularly to ensure this is an endurance test for humans only.) This internalized opponent soon comes to represent something far larger than a young Texan woman on horseback. “If Devan triumphs,” Prior-Palmer tells herself in the nail-biting final passages, “the world will have gone ever so slightly wrong.” Thus the race becomes a battle of good and evil — or at least between the humility Prior-Palmer claims and the naked ambition she ascribes to her opponent.