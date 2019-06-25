Not just the where but the who of selling LGBTQ YA fiction can be vital for teens’ safe access to LGBTQ YA fiction, says Percy Kaylor, a 17-year-old queer teen from Devon who loves to talk about purchases with a sales clerk before making them. “When buying at non-LGBTQ stores and libraries, I sometimes try to avoid discussions because I fear judgment and don’t know if the seller is queer-friendly,” Kaylor says. “I like going [to Giovanni’s Room] because I know that no one is going to judge me for what I read and many of the customers and employees are also queer.”