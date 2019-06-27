Six different emergency fire units responded to the Chincoteague ranch blaze which had flames reaching heights of 30 feet Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company spokeswoman Denise Bowden told Delware Online. The ranch’s owners, Billy King Beebe and his wife, were not on the property during the event, but several of their animals, including four horses — two of which are descendants of the real life Misty — were. None of the animals or any emergency responders were injured, though two neighboring homes on the North side of the barn experienced non-extensive exterior damage.