In her new novel, Nicole Dennis-Benn contrasts the deep chasm between the American dream and immigrant reality, and the result is magnetic and wrenching. The story is a perfect fit for the author: Her first novel, Here Comes the Sun, laid bare the poster image of Jamaica as a tropical paradise, revealing the ugly truths behind the promises of sun, sand, and sex. Now, in Patsy, she exposes another mirage, returning to themes she explored with insight and empathy — sexism, racism, colorism, homophobia, motherhood, and poverty.