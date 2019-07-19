He also has much serious work to do. He wants to tell us exactly why Shepard Fairey is “energetic but unoriginal,” why Goya is a disappointment, why Degas is a misogynist and a sadist, and why Francis Bacon “is my least favorite great painter of the 20th century.” He also wants to share surprises, including that Picasso’s sculptures between 1927 and the mid-1930s “belong in the first rank of sculpture since ancient times.” He is terrific with the short summing-up that nails an essential aspect of the artist. Of Alice Neel he writes: “Art was not a refuge for her. … It was her life lived by other means, in which she enjoyed some moment-to-moment control.” “Seeing an unfamiliar painting by Rembrandt,” he writes elsewhere, “is a life event, fresh data on what it’s like to be human.”