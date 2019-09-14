The Philadelphia literary calendar gets starrier every year. The Kimmel Center has folks like journalist Bob Woodward and former Secretary of State John Kerry at its sold-out Philadelphia Speakers Series. The Free Library offers another tremendous lineup, with bestsellers, big thinkers, celebrities, marquee media names, and pop stars (see below). Blue Stoop offers another year of excellent local readings, and so do Shakespeare & Co. Rittenhouse, A Novel Idea on Passyunk, and other venues. And, of course, colleges and universities such as Bryn Mawr, Temple, and Penn bring the world’s best to share their words and ideas. Here is just the cream atop a deep cup of loveliness. Events are free unless otherwise specified.