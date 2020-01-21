I had this somewhat strange experience with a young woman who had just been diagnosed with leukemia. And the leukemia was curable, but it would require an intense course of treatment, and I had had a very detailed discussion with her about what we would do. And at the end of it, she began to ask me about my writing. And I was happy to talk to her about it, but it felt like a very strange transition to go from talking about her life, her prognosis, to something that purely concerned me and my life.