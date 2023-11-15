Chili’s classic baby back ribs jingle, now served with a Boyz II Men spin

Boyz II Men stars in a new commercial for Chili’s Grill & Bar, which sees legendary singers Wanyá Morris, Nathan Morris, and Shawn Stockman putting their spin on the classic 90s jingle, “I Want My Baby Back.”

In the ad, which premiered on Tuesday, the bandmates are seen sharing a booth inside a Chili’s. They agree to hold off on singing and enjoy the food, but within seconds, each of them belts out the lyrics to the original track.

Wanyá tries to stop the harmony before it starts, but Nathan interrupts. “I want my baby back, baby back, baby back,” he sings with a restaurant menu over his mouth.

As more “singer-pointing” ensues, the restaurant lights go dim, and the group starts to croon their own rendition of the rib-loving tune. In unison, they meld their mystifying runs and a capella magic on a stage before returning to their seats with a renewed promise. “OK, that was just one time,” Stockman said. “We’re not singing anymore guys.”

“It’s bad enough everybody thinks this is our song,” Wanyá said, referring to the 1995 original track, written by advertising executive Guy Bommarito.

Fans can purchase Boyz II Men merchandise on Chili’s website. A vinyl with the new baby back ribs jingle and a T-shirt, adorned with the bandmates faces and autographs, is available for $45 and $30.