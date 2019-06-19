The Philadelphia Orchestra’s ticket-rush program will be extremely limited for this week’s performances of Leonard Bernstein’s Candide featuring Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan as narrators.
Rather than the usual $10, the tickets will cost $30 plus handling fees, and are being offered only for the Friday and Saturday night performances in Verizon Hall. No rush tickets for Thursday night will be made available.
Rush tickets may be purchased in person at the Kimmel Center box office starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. There is a limit of one ticket per person for each purchase. The shows begin at 8 p.m.
As for the number of rush tickets the orchestra will offer, an orchestra spokesperson said she would be surprised if it were more than 25 tickets for each night.
The orchestra has used a dynamic ticket price system for the concerts, which means ticket prices have fluctuated, offered for as high as $395 plus a 10% handling fee. As of Wednesday morning, limited tickets were available for all performances. Prices listed on the orchestra website ranged from $45 to $195.
Information: 215-893-1999, www.philorch.org.