Philadelphian TikTok star Bran Flakezz is the face of ‘gay chaos’

It’s clear from the videos of his wild nights at the Gayborhood’s U Bar, stories of his on-and-off-again situationships, and recaps of his impromptu trips to Napa Valley, Philly influencer Brandon Edelman has unleashed his “gay chaos” onto the world.

“Gay chaos is being unapologetically you,” Edelman said. “Living life to the fullest without fear of judgment, and celebrating the little things that make you different. And doing it in a chaotic and gay way.”

Advertisement

Better known as Bran Flakezz on TikTok, Edelman is living the kind of untethered lifestyle he’s always wanted, and bringing his followers and fellow “Philly girlies” along for the ride.

Along with his best friends Lindsay Anderson, Casey Corradin, and Bailey Witherspoon, Edelman is the cohost of the hot-gossip podcast Between Us Girlies. Every Thursday, the four besties meet to share their most exhilarating (and messiest) highlights from the previous week, sparing little detail on their celebrity sightings, make-out sessions, or crazed party moments.

The podcast is one of Philly’s more popular lifestyle pods, with over 65,000 followers on TikTok. Among its most famous guests is Gov. Josh Shapiro, who the hosts have crowned the show’s “fifth honorary girlie.”

Edelman, an Abington Township native, grew up idolizing the stars of MTV’s Jersey Shore, Big Brother, and The Real World and was determined to make it big as a reality star. The Philadelphia University (now Thomas Jefferson University) grad submitted audition videos and applications, only to realize that most of the people on the shows were already successful content creators.

He decided to turn his life into a reality show of his own. In January 2021, Edelman downloaded TikTok, and began ranking his late-night escapades.

“I was 24 years old, living with my best friend. I am single, I have access to all of these bars, and I have enough money to pay bills. I went f— crazy,” Edelman said. “I was partying every weekend, and just living the life I always wanted to live. Then I was sharing it on [TikTok].”

A year later, he gained over 200,000 followers and was able to quit his $20-an-hour job as a merchandise assistant at Anthropologie to live the life of a full-time creator.

While he landed on the short-lived competition show Project Verified in 2023, Edelman was no longer interested in reality-show stardom. His focus was on building his own brand, on his terms, and bringing his friends along for the journey.

“Working for myself has kind of surprised me,” he said. “I have to pinch myself like, ‘Brandon, this is your life, and you’ve created it.’ It’s a feeling that gives me warmth in my heart.”

But none of this has come easy. Anderson, who’s been friends with Edelman since the two cohosts were 5, said the detractors he faces online today are similar to the bullies he faced in middle and high school for being queer. But as he’s grown more comfortable in his skin, and learned to manage his anxiety-fueled panic attacks, he’s been able to fully bask in his identity. “He’s fearless,” Anderson said. “He’s not afraid to be who he is.”

That same fearless attitude drove him to the front door of Chubby Chicks, a brunch spot that recently expanded to a store at 11th and Walnut Streets. After hearing owner Shakeira Turner was facing harassment and discrimination from residents on the block, Edelman stopped by to support the newly opened eatery.

His video amassed more than 10 million views and support for Turner. “He was just so genuine,” Turner said. “He basically made Chubby Chicks what it is now. Just the overwhelming support, the overwhelming amount of guests and new customers, and made people who may not have cared see me.”

Days later, Edelman made a video about Pure Green, a Black woman-operated juice bar in Center City that was on the verge of closing its doors. After donating $3,000 of his own, Edelman asked his followers to chip in. One million views later, the video helped exceed the shop’s $70,000 fundraising goal by over $20,000.

“I’ve always wanted to highlight amazing small businesses, especially in Philly,” Edelman said. “Black women have always been a voice that has made me feel comfortable. … And it just broke my heart when I heard their stories.”

Pure Green Philly owner Tiara Council made several videos thanking Edelman for spearheading the fundraising effort, which helped her secure additional staff and kept her storefront lights running.

“I woke up from a nightmare to a dream so fast,” Council said. “It’s the worst feeling to know something you’ve worked toward for years could be taken away in a matter of months. That was painful. But now, business has been wonderful. Community is protecting me right now.”

For Edelman, this fight to save local businesses is personal: his father owned a hoagie shop in Kensington for nearly 30 years, and his mom ran a small consignment store in the area.

As he continues to expand his following and reach as a content creator, Edelman hopes he can reward his parents with a beach house on the Jersey Shore. His local loyalty runs deep.

“I always said I don’t want to be a Philly influencer. I want to be an influencer that lives in Philly. I want to break this whole idea to be in the successful entertainment industry, you need to live in New York or LA. It’s not true,” the 28-year-old creator said.

“I’m f— obsessed with this city.”