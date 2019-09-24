The “Gary” of the play’s title (Tim Rinehart) is an advanced Siri-type digital assistant — and butler — in the home of Miles (Leonard C. Haas) and Lena (Melissa Connell). We never see him, only hear his unctuous voice. Always “delighted” to serve, Gary prepares food and drink, gives news and weather reports, even croons Barry White love songs for the “Carbos” (carbon-based organisms) he serves.