Chris Brown’s Philly concert has been rescheduled for an earlier date

Chris Brown’s plans to perform at Citizens Bank Park have moved.

The R&B star, who was originally scheduled to bring his “Breezy Bowl XX World Tour” to the South Philly venue on Aug. 16, has moved the show six days ahead to Aug 10. Tickets previously bought for the Aug. 16 show will be honored for the new date. Those who can longer make it, given the date change, have been asked to contact their points of purchase.

Advertisement

The last time Brown performed in Philly was in April 2017, as part of “The Party Tour.” On his Philly date this summer, he is scheduled to be joined by singer-songwriter Summer Walker and “Don’t” singer Bryson Tiller.

It’s unclear why Brown’s concert has been rescheduled, but the new Philly date now replaces his previously announced tour stop at Washington, D.C. on Aug. 10. The D.C. concerts in Nationals Park will now take place on Aug. 5, 8, and, 9 instead of three nights from Aug. 8-10.

The new schedule has been updated on the Live Nation website.

Brown’s tour follows the release of his Grammy-winning 2023 album, 11:11 (Deluxe) and its subsequent tour. An expanded version of the album, 11:11 was released last April.

The “Breezy Bowl XX World Tour” celebrates the twentieth anniversary of his debut single “Run It!,” and kicked off in Amsterdam on June 8.

The North American leg of the world tour kicks off at Miami’s LoanDepot Park on July 30. The “Forever” artist will also perform in Hershey, Pa., East Rutherford, N.J., Boston, Chicago, Toronto, Las Vegas, and other cities.

The commemorative tour will include special guest spots from fellow R&B stars Jhene Aiko, Bryson Tiller, and Summer Walker, according to Hype Magazine.

For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.