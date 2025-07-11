Gravity-defying mystery bugs have arrived in Philadelphia

A colony of high-flying crickets, hand-balancing dragonflies, body-bending spiders, and juggling ants is returning to Philadelphia. It’s not an infestation — it’s Cirque du Soleil’s Ovo.

The last time the bug-themed show marched through Philly was almost a decade ago in 2016. And starting Friday, a revamped version of the 15-year-old show will boast a larger swarm of gravity-defying performers, several new acts and songs, and a broader stage.

Atop a nearly 40-foot-high platform, seven musicians and 53 acrobats including clowns, tumblers, Chinese pole artists, and other performers, will take center stage at Wells Fargo Center through Sunday.

“I’m super happy to be here,” Chinese pole artist Jesse Harris said of Philadelphia. “It’s been a beautiful place so far. I had some really incredible food last night. Overall, we’re very excited to be performing here.”

The show was created by Brazilian writer, dancer, and theater director Deborah Colker, who visualized a show that brought the wonders of the insect world to contemporary circus.

Since its opening in 2009, OVO has traveled to over 40 countries.

In late 2024, OVO got a refresh with three new Brazilian-inspired songs, original characters, and updated acts, including slack wire, aerial net, foot juggling, Chinese pole, and diabolo.

“It’s pretty amazing what we do on stage every night,” said tumbler Kilian Mongery. “Our level of acrobatics, I think, is pretty impressive. Cirque du Soleil is a mix between our costumes, which are pretty crazy, and how we’re able to [tell] a story that we value.”

Paired with the show’s new elements, OVO’s Philly show will encompass much of the same story. A mysterious fly known as the “Foreigner” lays an equally mysterious egg, which translates to “ovo” in Portuguese, that draws the attention of the bustling insect colony.

Amid the swirl of curiosity, love strikes between the Foreigner and Ladybug, unifying the different worlds of critters.

Given the different layers of the story, Mongery said Philly fans will experience an even more immersive OVO show than ever before.

“When you’re in the arena, you will be able to open our world, and create — in your mind — another story,“ Mongery said. ”And some people, whether you’re 5 or 60 years old, will understand the story a little differently.”

Outside their intense show schedule and forthcoming North American tour stops in Miami, New Orleans, and Charlotte, Harris said he’s still on the hunt for the best cheesesteak in Philly.

Between his high-flying duties and disc golf hobby, he’s determined to carve out some time to see the best Philadelphia has to offer, including water ice and soft pretzels.

🎪 Cirque du Soleil: OVO

📍 Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St.; 🗓️ Friday–Sunday; 🕒 Showtimes: Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.; 🌐 www.cirquedusoleil.com/OVO.