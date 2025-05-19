The Cleveland Orchestra found its next concertmaster in South Philly

A South Philadelphian with deep ties to the Curtis Institute of Music has been appointed concertmaster of one of the top orchestras in the world.

Joel Link, first violinist of the Curtis-based Dover Quartet, was named to the post by Cleveland Orchestra music director Franz Welser-Möst on Thursday. Link is both a graduate of Curtis and a faculty member at the prestigious music conservatory on Rittenhouse Square.

The violinist, 36, said he hadn’t been seeking a new job.

“They found me and essentially said, ‘Hey, there’s an opportunity here at the orchestra and someone said you’re a name that we should consider strongly.’ I thought about it and said I was really happy [playing with the Dover]. But when the Cleveland Orchestra calls you, you shut up and listen.”

Link’s tryout involved two weeks playing with the orchestra, as well as an audition. He begins in July.

“I’m not surprised at all, he’s just a tremendous violinist,” said Curtis Institute president and director Roberto Díaz. “The way I think of the Cleveland Orchestra is like a really large chamber music group, so what better person to be concertmaster of a great orchestra like that than a superstar first violinist of a string quartet?”

Part of Link’s arrangement with Cleveland is that he will be able to keep his place in the Dover Quartet, he said, although the group — which is ensemble-in-residence at Curtis — will spend less time touring and performing.

Change was already in the works for the quartet. Julianne Lee, the Dover’s violist, had decided to return to the Boston Symphony Orchestra as assistant principal second violinist. But in the end, the quartet — named by BBC Music Magazine one of the best string quartets today — decided on continuity, and both Lee and Link will stay on in the Dover.

“The idea is for us to be able to focus on the quality, not just playing a lot of shows,” said Link, who grew up outside of Atlanta and came to Philadelphia to attend Curtis. “And also have time in our lives to be in an orchestra, or get married and have kids, and do that in a way you‘re excited about as well.”

It is not yet clear what the change means for the Dover’s future at Curtis, where the quartet was founded in 2008 (with a different violist) while its members were students, and where all four string players teach. Even the group‘s name connects to Curtis. It is a nod to Dover Beach, the 1931 work for voice and string quartet written by Samuel Barber when he was still a student at the school.

Link says to be affiliated with both Cleveland and the Dover “is a little bit of a ‘have your cake and eat it, too,’ situation, and I can’t imagine anything more meaningful to come out of all this.”