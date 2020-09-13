Loyal private donors will be called upon to scale up their generosity. But if anything close to our full roster of arts groups is to survive, it seems increasingly likely that government funding will also be necessary. Just on a return-on-investment basis, the support is justified. The arts in 2017 contributed $877.8 billion (4.5%) to the nation’s gross domestic product, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the National Endowment for the Arts. That’s five times higher than the contribution of agriculture, and more than the sectors of construction and transportation/warehousing combined.