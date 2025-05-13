A ‘Creed’ TV spin-off moves away from Philadelphia and makes a run for the West Coast

After years of teasing a potential spinoff, the Creed franchise is extending to a TV series. And it’s moving away from the Rocky franchise’s native Philadelphia and moving into the West Coast.

On Monday, Amazon Prime Video announced that it has commissioned Delphi, a drama series centered on the eponymous LA-set boxing gym featured in the Michael B. Jordan-led film trilogy.

According to Variety, the show will follow young boxers being trained at the Delphi Boxing Academy, founded by trainer Tony “Duke” Evers, played by actor Tony Burton.

The gym, founded by Evers when after his 1968 retirement, is where Carl Weathers’ Apollo Creed, the main antagonist of the Rocky films, trained for years. Years later, his son Adonis Johnson Creed (Jordan) stepped into the ring to train under Evers’ son, Tony “Little Duke” Evers (Wood Harris).

The Creed trilogy has previously ventured into LA, where Jordan’s Adonis, or “Donnie,” grew up and first developed his boxing skills. But the first two Creed films sees the fictional heavyweight champion travel to Philadelphia to train under Sylvester Stallone’s iconic Rocky Balboa.

The Creed films, a spinoff of the Rocky franchise, has grossed more than $660 million at the international box office. The recent installment, Creed III, was produced under Jordan’s Outler Society.

Jordan and Outlier Society’s Liz Raposo will produce Delphi, alongside Winkler Films which also produced Creed and Creed II. Marco Ramirez, the creator of the Hulu boxing-drama La Máquina, will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

No premiere date has been released.