Cherry Hill’s Cristin Milioti scores first Emmy for ‘The Penguin’

Cherry Hill native Cristin Milioti scored her first Emmy for best leading actress in a limited series Sunday.

The Penguin star, who played the Gotham crime world’s deceptively cunning Sofia Falcone, said the role was a “bright spot.”

“I’m so profoundly grateful,” said Milioti, who shared she wrote her acceptance speech during a recent therapy session. “I loved making this show, and I love playing Sofia so much.”

Milioti beat out Disclaimer‘s Cate Blanchett, Siren’s Meghann Fahy, Black Mirror’s Rashida Jones, and Dying for Sex’s Michelle Williams for the honor.

The Penguin, which starred the equally magnificent Colin Farrell in the title role, received a total of 24 Emmy nominations.

Before her first Emmy nom and win at this year’s ceremony, Milioti was previously nominated for a Tony Award for her leading role in the hit Broadway musical Once.

While she didn’t come away with a Tony, she received a Grammy for best musical theater album in 2013.

For long-time fans of the Wolf of Wall Street actress, her performances at Cherry Hill High School East were what sparked her eventual climb up the Hollywood ranks.