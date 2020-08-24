Craig grew up in North Philly but often moved around in foster care. He has never seen his father and was only 5 years old when he was placed into the foster system with his two older sisters after his mother began to suffer from substance abuse. In 2006, Craig was arrested on a drug possession charge and spent the next seven years incarcerated at Graterford state prison. While there, he learned about Mural Arts’ Restorative Justice Guild program, which gives inmates and those on probation the opportunity to learn new skills and make a positive contribution to their communities through art and other ways.