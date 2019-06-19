In the months leading up to the signing of the Declaration of Independence, thousands of these broadsides — unsigned printings that the recipient would often read aloud; think of it like 18th century breaking news — announcing freedom from British rule were printed and distributed across the colonies but few of these documents would survive 240 years among the elements: light damage, fires, flooding, human handling, and even burning ink. Most known surviving printings of the Declaration are fragile and degraded, displayed on a monthly rotation schedule by the few museums lucky enough to be able to. This printing is unique, even by the standards of its more popular National Archives counterpart, the famous and faded signed original that resides in Washington, D.C.