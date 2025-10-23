Foo Fighters’ stadium tour is coming to Lincoln Financial Field

After selling out football stadiums and baseball fields worldwide during the band’s last tour, Foo Fighters is coming back for another North American run.

The iconic Seattle-bred rock band announced it is embarking on a 12-city stadium tour, and it will stop at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 13, 2026.

General tickets to the show will be available at 10 a.m. on Oct. 31.

The band performed in the now-shuttered Trocadero Theatre in 1995, soon after its inception in 1994. Over the years, it has performed at the Electric Factory, First Union Center, the Wachovia Center, and the Wells Fargo Center in 2011.

The Thursday announcement came with the release of a new single, “Asking for a Friend,” an intense and decidedly darker track than its recent hit, “Today’s Song,” which debuted in July.

Foo Fighters founder and lead singer Dave Grohl said the song and the upcoming tour are inspired by the band’s recent surprise club shows, beginning with a performance at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, Calif., last month.

After turning back the clock and performing more than 30 years worth of songs, Grohl said the band was reminded “why we love and are forever devoted to doing this Foo Fighters thing.”

The band, led by Grohl, lost its drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022, while on tour in Colombia. John Freese, who had stepped in as drummer after Hawkins, was dismissed from the band in 2025. The band will be touring with a new drummer, Ilan Rubin, who has played drums for Nine Inch Nails and Paramore in the past.

A July 2022 scheduled stop at the Lincoln Financial Field was canceled following Hawkins’ death.

The new tour includes stops in cities such as Toronto, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Vancouver, Nashville, Las Vegas, Fargo, N.D., and others. The band said that it will be announcing more shows.

Presale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. on Oct. 29. ticketmaster.com.