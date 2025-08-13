FringeArts is bringing cabaret and a lot of glitter to the Wanamaker Building

If this year’s Philadelphia Fringe Festival lineup wasn’t exciting enough, FringeArts just added another a new venue and a series of performances that will, as the arts organization promises, “nourish your world-weary soul.”

Through a partnership with queer arts organization Bearded Ladies Cabaret and Opera Philadelphia’s “Pipe Up!” series, FringeArts is laying out the red carpet for a series of “intimate” cabaret performances at the iconic Wanamaker Building from Sept. 13-28.

“It was a generous offer from Opera Philadelphia, and Bearded Ladies has really scrambled to make it happen,” FringeArts CEO and producing director Nell Bang-Jensen said. “When an amazing opportunity like this comes up, there are a lot of logistical hurdles. But it’s been a lot of fun, and we’re really excited to put arts front and center in this space.”

The series, called “The Layaway" will offer Fringe Festival attendees a “vibrant hideaway where art, music, and mischief come together,” in the former Macy’s space.

Greek Hall, which is located on the third floor of the historic building, behind the Dickens Village, will be converted into a speakeasy-themed arena, where performances will take place at 9 p.m. on Saturdays and at 3 p.m. on Sundays, across three weekends from Sept. 13-28.

Sally Ollove, associate artistic director of Bearded Ladies, said the location is even more significant given the memories the group’s performers and supporters have had at the Wanamaker, especially around the holidays.

“We’re embracing the space, but we’re the Bearded Ladies,“ Ollove said. ”We have to put our special glitter into that space.”

Complete with a bar, live music stage, and “Beared Ladies-style” pillow fort, Saturday’s lineups will include storytelling, acoustic performances, and playing of the famous Wanamaker organ. instrumentation. There will be family-friendly programs on Sunday for the group’s “Kids’ Department.”

A rotating list of cabaret hosts will grace the stage throughout the series. Artistic director John Jarboe will perform during the last weekend of the pop-up.

Tickets for Saturday night performances are pay-as-you-can for general admission. Reserved table seating is priced at $50. On Sunday, family programming is pay-what-you-can for adults and free for children.

The entrance will be located at 1301 Chestnut St.

“The Layaway” will be the first Fringe Festival event to take place at the Wanamaker Building. Bang-Jensen said the collective effort to organize the series speaks to a larger push for Philly arts, and she’s happy to see the city’s creators occupying these historic spaces.

“People are recognizing the value and importance of the arts and how key it’s going to be to Philadelphia’s future,” she said. “I think there’s a recognition that we want to put the arts front and center in these iconic Philly spaces, so that Philly can continue to be a town for artists.”

This year’s Fringe Festival will be the largest in its 30-year history. Its lineup includes interactive programs like the live video game asses.masses, a Zimbabwean-inspired work called Dambudzo by Nora Chipaumire, and other works.

Tickets can be purchased at the Fringe Festival box office at FringeArts, by phone at (215) 413-1318, or online. For more information, visit beardedladiescabaret.com or fringearts.com.