Four Philadelphians among this year’s Guggenheim Fellows

Four Philadelphians are part of the 100th class of the prestigious John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation Fellowship.

From a pool of more than 3,500 applicants, Gettysburg College professor Jim Downs, choreographer Merián Soto, University of Pennsylvania political science professor Matthew Levendusky, and Temple University film and media arts professor and filmmaker Rea Midori Tajiri are among the 198 selected for the fellowship.

“It’s incredibly humbling,” Levendusky said. “I applied but never expected to win … These fellowships are incredibly competitive, so it’s a huge honor to be selected.”

Since its founding in 1925, the Guggenheim Fellowship has awarded “exceptional individuals in pursuit of scholarship in any field of knowledge and creation in any art form,” a news release said. The foundation has granted over $400 million in fellowships to more than 19,000 applicants, according to the organization’s website.

To apply, applicants are required to submit a project proposal with a detailed budget. Their entries are reviewed by the Guggenheim Fellowship board of trustees, who select the projects that receive a monetary stipend and the opportunity to pursue independent projects under “the freest possible conditions.”

Tajiri, who received the United States Artists Fellowship award earlier this year, said she was surprised to receive the fellowship. Given the country’s recent peel back on educational funding, Tajiri said the state of current affairs adds even more “weight” to her planned project.

With her forthcoming project, Tajiri will delve into the history of the resettlement of Japanese Americans in major U.S. cities after World War II. Her father was one of the Japanese Americans who relocated to Chicago as part of the government-sponsored dispersement program.

The project, called “Non-Alien,” will draw from the “rethinking of race consciousness” and the Civil Rights Movement.

“It carries a certain kind of weight at this time, With things being so precarious,” she said, “It really raises the stakes about personal voice, and the weight of responsibility that artists have.”

For Soto, a longtime dancer, filmmaker, video artist, and the creator of Branch Dance, her series of projects will also hark back to her roots.

The Temple University dance professor plans to use the Guggenheim stipend to support “various legacy projects,” and bring her meditative Branch Dance to her native Puerto Rico.

“I am grateful for this recognition of my 50+ year career in dance,” Soto said in a statement. “It’s a validation of my continued creative potential.”

