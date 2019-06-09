Making connections like this is the heart of what a producer does, but it’s not the only thing. The job, in a nutshell, is "basically, anything that won’t get done unless I do it,” Isaacs says: Lining up investors and partners. Combing over contracts line by line. Overseeing shows as they tour from stop to stop. Being worrier-in-chief. (“I’m never not going to worry about Hadestown.”)