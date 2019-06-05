Heisenberg (through June 21, Cape May Stage). Following this production, Cape May Stage puts on Sylvia (June 26-Aug. 2) and a new play, Kim Powers’ Sidekicked (Aug. 7-Sept. 20), about Vivian Vance of I Love Lucy (609-770-8311, capemaystage.org ). Also in Cape May: the East Lynne Theater Company stages Summerland (June 12-July 30) and then The Rainmaker (July 24-Aug. 31, 609-884-5898, eastlynnetheater.org ). At Elaine’s, home of dinner theater, it’s Murder at the Moulin (through June 27) and, Tuesdays through Saturdays throughout August, Murder at the Mardi Gras. (609-884-1199, elainescapemay.com )