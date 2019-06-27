Today is the last day to register for a chance to buy tickets online to Philadelphia performances of the musical Hamilton, playing at the Forrest Theatre on Aug. 27 through Nov. 17.
At 11:59 p.m. Telecharge.com/Hamilton will close. That’s the website where you register now for a random drawing to buy tickets later, on the official sale date of July 9.
It’s a three-step process designed to keep out scalpers and bots:
- Register at Telecharge.com/Hamilton by 11:59 p.m. Thursday, June 27. Registration does not guarantee tickets. Your registration will be verified to make sure you’re not a bot or a scalper, and Telecharge will then hold a random drawing among verified registrants.
- Check your email on Wednesday, July 3. If you’re selected in the drawing, you’ll get an e-mail. It will confirm that you have gained access and tell you to watch out for another e-mail early on the morning of July 9. That second e-mail will have an access code (assigned at random; there’s no “line,” order, or priority) with which you can go online and shop for tickets.
- Beginning at 9 a.m. on July 9, use your access code to shop for tickets online for all performances.
The order in which you register has no effect on whether you will be verified, or selected in the drawing. Nor does your access code have any effect on ticket availability when you get online on July 9.
If you get an access code, the Kimmel Center has advised, would-be ticket buyers should act early. The longer you wait, the fewer tickets.
Hamilton has sold out its runs in such big cities as Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle. On the other hand, face-value tickets still remain for its current run (through July 21) in Baltimore.
What if you don’t register by 11:59 p.m. Thursday — or you do but don’t get selected in the drawing? You still have options for a seat to the Philadelphia shows.
- A limited number of tickets will be available starting at 9 a.m. on July 9 at the Forrest Theatre Box Office, 1114 Walnut St. No preregistration is required.
- You can start lining up at 7 a.m. You’ll get color-coded wristbands that randomly assign you to a specific 30-minute time slot during the day to come back and buy tickets. The number of wristbands is, like the tickets, limited. Ticket-seekers who do not get wristbands may be able to buy tickets on July 9 after all customers with wristbands have been served.
- Once you have your wristband, you need not stay in line. But when your time slot arrives, be on hand at the box office.
For both online and in-person sales, there’s a purchase limit: four tickets per household.
Later this summer (no date yet), closer to the Aug. 27 opening of Hamilton, a digital lottery will open for a chance to score $10 tickets to each performance during the run. Forty seats will be offered through the lottery shortly before each show.
Either go to the Hamilton official site at hamiltonmusical.com/lottery/ or download the official Hamilton app at the App Store or Google Play. But don’t rush: Details of the lottery will come later this summer.
Finally, inevitably, as the run continues, Hamilton tickets will come onto the aftermarket, outside these official channels. The Kimmel Center has advised caution about “overpriced, and in some cases fraudulent,” tickets for the Philadelphia engagement that were being listed elsewhere online even before actual tickets existed.